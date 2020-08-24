WGN America presents: ‘The Making of NewsNation’

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — On Sept. 1, NewsNation will launch a nightly national primetime newscast and 24/7 app and website in the midst of the worst public health crisis America has seen in 100 years. The mission: news absent of bias, absent of opinion.

Go behind the scenes with the documentary “The Making of NewsNation” and learn more about the mission of the newscast and 24/7 digital coverage on newsnationnow.com and the NewsNation Now app.

Where did the idea for NewsNation originate?

“The building of NewsNation, for me, starts in October of last year when we first presented the idea,” Executive Vice President of WGN America Sean Compton explained. “We called it Project Neutral, because we’re so sick of the polarization of news.”

What is NewsNation?

NewsNation is a nightly three-hour primetime newscast absent of bias and opinion that leverages the 114 local newsrooms of Nexstar television stations across the country. The NewsNation team is led by veteran journalists in front of and behind the camera, all dedicated to the mission of reporting news without bias.

How can I watch NewsNation?

You can watch NewsNation nightly at 8/7c starting Sept. 1 on WGN America. Find your channel now at wgnamerica.com

Stream NewsNation on newsnationnow.com and the NewsNation Now app, available for download in the App Store and Google Play Sept. 1, by logging in to your participating TV service provider.

You can live stream breaking news coverage from the NewsNation Now team without cable authentication on newsnationnow.com and the NewsNation Now app.

Where can I follow NewsNation?

