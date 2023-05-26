ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Memorial Day is Monday, and this weekend people are rushing to the florist to purchase flowers to place on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes.

Memorial Day became a federally recognized holiday in 1971 and was assigned to the last Monday in May when Congress regulated the holiday.

For Memorial Day, the best flowers to purchase are Geraniums, Vinca vines, poppies, and spikes. If kept watered, these plants will last all summer. Glenn Miller, Owner of Chamberlain Acres, said, “These plants are the flowers we grew up seeing our parents use. So were familiar with them.”

Poppies have been known as Memorial Day Flowers and symbolize consolation, remembrance, and loss.

Flowers are a symbol of respect, devotion, and strength. According to Rutgers University, Flowers are known to improve emotional health.