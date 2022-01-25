What will become of vacant church buildings?

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – As the number of COVID-19 cases drop in Chemung County, the number of local churches has taken a dip too.

Many local worship centers have felt the strain of the pandemic and dwindling congregations, leaving them to sell their buildings.

Associate Real Estate Broker, Arthur Ambrose, says there are eight churches currently listed in Chemung County and that the trend will likely continue.

“I anticipate there may even be more churches coming on the market in the spring.” “It wouldn’t surprise me with the way things are,” said Ambrose.

Ambrose also said many of the churches have since pivoted to online services due to the changing world we live in.

