What will Halloween 2020 look like reimagined

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM ) – Ghost, goblins, and ghouls will still be able to haunt your dreams this year.

The coronavirus changed many aspects of everyday life, and Halloween will be no exception.

Although some areas in the United States, including LA, have canceled Halloween, people in New York State will still enjoy the fun candy scary holiday.

The question on many people’s minds is how children are supposed to social distance when going door to door to collect treats.

Lila Bennet, store associate of Spirit Halloween in Big Flats, shows Halloween treat bags reimagined to help children stay six feet apart while enjoying the tradition.

How it works is a stick connected to a decorated bag, when held by the trick or treater, this allows the proper distance when collecting candy.

Spirit Halloween, Big Flats, N.Y.

Other trends to Halloween 2020 are small Halloween parties, costumes with a full mask, and costumes that take up a wide amount of space, such as snow globes.

Donald Lewis, the owner of Halloween Warehouse in Big Flats, said children need to have something they can forward to that is a tradition during this pandemic