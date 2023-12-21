EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Are you looking to adopt a new furry friend this holiday season? If so, here are a few things you should know.

“When you adopt a dog, you adopt a dog for life,” said Sylvia Wright, Dog Adoption Counselor at the Animal Care Sanctuary

“Three days, three weeks, three months. We want to give them at least three days to decompress in the home. Three weeks to kind of learn your routine and in three months, it’ll be like you always had the dog and you’ve never lived without them. So why would you want to return?”

What about supplies?

“Dogs need a place to sleep. A dog needs a place where he can eat in peace by himself. Dogs need a lot of attention and a lot of love. If you’re just starting out, make sure you have dog food bowls and just the basics. some toys, some treats,” said Wright.

What about bringing the pet into a home with young children?

“Well, kids and dogs. We always want kids and dogs relationships to be good ones. Dogs are very good at giving us signals. And when dogs give certain signals, then we know that it’s time to take a break.”

The same rules apply for cats and kittens.

For more information, visit the Animal Care Sanctuary’s Facebook page here.