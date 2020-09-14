What’s Trending Twin Tiers: Sept. 14, 2020

(WETV)- Yesterday, Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight were the latest artists featured in the Verzuz “battle” on Instagram Live organized by producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

The events bring together two artists, to square off against each other. Knight, 77, and LaBelle, 76, showed us why they are legends as they actually sang along to their songs. Yes, this was called a “battle,” but there was nothing but love between the iconic singers.

An autopsy report was released for “Glee” actress Naya Rivera after she drowned in a California lake back in July.

The report says she raised her arm and called for help as she was drowning. Crews searched for the 33-year-old for five days, after her four-year-old son was found sleeping, alone, on a boat she’d rented.

According to the autopsy report, the boy said Rivera put her arm in the air and yelled “help”, before disappearing into the water. The report also states Rivera was a good swimmer, and, according to the person who rented her the boat, she declined a life jacket. But, he says he put one on the boat anyway.

Toxicology tests also showed small amounts of an anti-anxiety drug in Rivera’s system, along with an appetite suppressant.

Netflix is facing brutal backlash for the French film ‘Cuties’, which is being criticized for sexualizing young girls.

The film’s director says the whole point of the movie is to show how society is hyper-sexualizing young girls, but now, many are angry that the making of this movie did just that to its young cast.

Some are even calling for an investigation into whether or not child pornography laws were broken.

Tiktok star Addison Rae is going from the phone screen to the big screen.

The 19-year-old has been cast in the upcoming remake of the 1999 teen comedy “She’s All That.”

The gender-swapped reboot, “He’s All That,” has been in the works for years and recently started to gain traction again. Mark Waters, the filmmaker behind “Mean Girls” and “Freaky Friday,” is set to direct.

The film will reimagine the plot from a teenage girl’s perspective.