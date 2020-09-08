What’s Trending Twin Tiers? Sept. 8, 2020

(WETM)- Today, a New York appellate court denied R. Kelly’s request to be released from federal prison, on bail.

The request came after he was assaulted by a fellow inmate who claimed the government made him attack the singer. Kelly is currently awaiting trial on several dozen counts of state, and federal sexual misconduct charges, in Illinois, Minnesota, and New York. He has tried to appeal his detention six times.

Disney is saying everyone will get to see “Mulan” for free if you can wait a few months. The live-action remake premiered last week on Disney plus for an additional $30, on top of the monthly subscription for the streaming service.

As of December 4, 2020, all subscribers will be able to watch the film at no additional cost.

The movie was shifted from theaters to Disney plus due to the pandemic.



Disney has also faced some backlash for the film, after thanking a Chinese government agency, accused of human rights abuses in the credits. Disney has yet to make a statement.

“The Golden Girls” is getting an all black cast, for a one night performance.

Alfre Woodard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina King, will star in the re-imagining of the hit 1980s comedy series on zoom.



The first episode is spotlighting and supporting “Color of Change” – the nation’s largest online racial justice organization. It is free, but you do need a registration.



You can catch that tonight at 9 p.m. here.