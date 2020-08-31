ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- 18 News is proud to announce that we are bringing back what’s Trending Twin Tiers. Every week, at 5:30 p.m., our 18 News reporter Chelsea Lovell will join us and will fill us in on what the twin tiers are talking about.

A little scream king is on the way for Emma Roberts. The 29-year old actress confirmed on instagram last night, she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

She captioned her pictures “me…and my two favorite guys,” as she cradled her baby bump.

Roberts is most known for her roles in “American Horror Story,” “Scream Queens,” and “Nancy Drew.”

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards aired last night and despite the pandemic, the outdoor show still went on with some of the biggest names in music.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga led in nominations going into the event. Gaga took the night, winning five awards, including artist of the year, and song of the year for “Rain on me.” She kept to her over-the-top style wearing different elaborate masks with every look. Both Grande and Gaga were trending on twitter for killing their performance, even with their masks on.

A memorable moment from the night was a dedication to Chadwick Boseman. VMA Host, Keke Palmer, called the “Black Panther” star a “true hero” after he passed last week, shocking fans around the world. The 43-year-old had been privately battling colon cancer. After his death on Friday, there was an outpour of tributes from celebrities and fans.

The Weeknd took home the biggest award of the night, winning video of the year for his hit “blinding lights,” but fans were confused by his appearance.

He appeared to have a broken nose, black eyes and was bleeding. But the scary appearance was all just makeup that he wore to promote his latest album, “After Hours.” Also notable was the Canadian singer’s acceptance speech where he talked about racial justice saying, “it’s really hard for me to celebrate right now, and enjoy this moment, so, I’m just going to say…. justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor.”