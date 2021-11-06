When did Daylight Saving Time start in the US?

(WETM) – In the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 7, people across the country will be gaining a whole extra hour to their day, but at the cost of extra daylight, as daylight saving time comes to an end.

For some, it’s seen as an annoyance while others welcome the time changes every year, some states even question if it should be gotten rid of entirely, but when did it all start?

The earliest known concept of daylight saving time came when Benjamin Franklin proposed such an idea in 1784 in an essay titled “An Economical Project” in where the additional hours of daylight in the morning would save candle wax at night since people would be going to bed earlier.

The modernized concept, however, comes from a New Zealand entomologist named George Hudson, who in 1895, proposed that a two-hour time change would give him more time after work to do bug hunting.

It wasn’t until World War 1 that the idea was brought up again and actually implemented. The Germans had found it would have been a good idea to save energy since people were heavily using coal at the time to make electricity, but there was a war going on, so conservation efforts had to be made.

This led the US to implement “The Standard Time Act” in 1918 where the entire country recognized the time changes. After the war, this was changed so that states could choose if they would recognize it or not.

Since 1918, there have been a few renditions to daylight saving time around the length of when it starts and ends, with the last rendition being made in 2007 where it now starts the second Sunday in March and ends the First Sunday in November.