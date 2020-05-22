Where can you get tested locally for COVID-19? 18 News has the answer

(WETM-TV)- Where can you go in our local area to get tested for COVID-19? 18 News has all the information you need.

If you can not find a location near you visit: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you

Here’s a complete list of COVID-19 test sites locally:

CORNING:

Guthrie Corning Centerway

(607) 936-9971

130 Centerway, Corning, NY 14830

* Verified on website* Verified by phone* Verified by 3rd party*

AOMC – Corning

Retail Clinic

123 Conhocton Street, Suite 102, Corning, NY 14830

(607) 438-1200

Open: 9AM-7PM

*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required*Screening Required*

Guthrie East Corning

(607) 973-8000

3 Guthrie Drive, Corning, NY 14830

* Verified on website* Verified by phone* Verified by 3rd party*

Guthrie Corning Hospital Laboratory

1 Guthrie Drive, Corning, NY 14830

(607) 937-7200

*Verified on website* Verified by phone* Verified by 3rd party*

ERWIN:

AOMC – Erwin

Retail Clinic

418 S. Hamilton Street, Suite 109, Erwin, NY 14870

(607) 936-2089

Open: 9AM-7PM

*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*

ADDISON:

AOMC – Addison

Retail Clinic

15 Community Drive, Addison, NY 14801

(607) 359-2291

Open: 8AM-5PM

*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*

BIG FLATS:

Wellnow Urgent Care

Urgent Care Clinic

830 County Road 64, Big Flats, NY 14903

(607) 846-2030

Open: 8AM-8PM

*Screening Required**Antibody Testing: Available*

AOMC – Big Flats

Retail Clinic

31 Arnot Road, Big Flats, NY 14845

(607) 795-5100

Open: 9AM-7PM

*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*

HORSEHEADS:

AOMC – Horseheads

Retail Clinic

100 John Roemmelt Drive, Suite 301, Horseheads, NY 14845

(607) 737-4100

Open now: 9AM-7PM

*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*

ELMIRA:

Arnot Ogden Medical Center

600 Roe Ave., Elmira, NY, 14905

(800) 952-2662

Open 24 hours

*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*

BATH:

AOMC-BATH

226 West Morris Street, Bath, NY 14810

(607) 776-8700

Open: 8AM-5PM

*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*

Phoenix Wellness and Rejuvenation Center

Drive-thru or Walk up

116 East Steuben Street, Bath, NY 14810

(607) 622-6132

Open now: 9AM-7PM

*Appointment Required* Screening Required*

AOMC IRA Davenport Memorial Hospital

7571 State Route 54, Bath, NY 14810

(607) 776-8500

Open 24 hours

*Appointment Required *Physician Order Required* Screening Required If you do not have a primary care provider*

HORNELL:

St. James Hospital

7309 Seneca Road North Suite 114, Hornell, NY 14843

(607) 324-0604

*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required* Restrictions Apply*

WATKINS GLEN:

AOMC – Watkins Glen

Retail Clinic

104 South Porter Street, Watkins Glen, NY 14891

(607) 535-7873

Open: 8AM-5PM

*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*

Schuyler County Health

Drive-thru

106 S Perry St # 4,, Watkins Glen, NY 14891

607-535-8140

Open: 10AM-3PM

*Appointment Required* Screening Required*

MONTOUR FALLS:

Schuyler Hospital

Drive-thru

220 Steuben St, Montour Falls, NY 14865

(607) 535-8602

Open: 12PM-4PM

*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*

WELLSBORO:

UPMC – Wellsboro

Hospital

32 Central Ave, Wellsboro, PA 16901

(570) 723-7764

Open: 12AM-12AM,7:30AM-5PM

*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*