Where can you get tested locally for COVID-19? 18 News has the answer

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WETM-TV)- Where can you go in our local area to get tested for COVID-19? 18 News has all the information you need.

If you can not find a location near you visit: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you

Here’s a complete list of COVID-19 test sites locally:

CORNING:

Guthrie Corning Centerway

(607) 936-9971

130 Centerway, Corning, NY 14830

* Verified on website* Verified by phone* Verified by 3rd party*

AOMC – Corning

Retail Clinic

123 Conhocton Street, Suite 102, Corning, NY 14830

(607) 438-1200

Open: 9AM-7PM

*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required*Screening Required*

Guthrie East Corning

(607) 973-8000

3 Guthrie Drive, Corning, NY 14830

* Verified on website* Verified by phone* Verified by 3rd party*

Guthrie Corning Hospital Laboratory

1 Guthrie Drive, Corning, NY 14830

(607) 937-7200

*Verified on website* Verified by phone* Verified by 3rd party*

ERWIN:

AOMC – Erwin

Retail Clinic

418 S. Hamilton Street, Suite 109, Erwin, NY 14870

(607) 936-2089

Open: 9AM-7PM

*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*

ADDISON:

AOMC – Addison

Retail Clinic

15 Community Drive, Addison, NY 14801

(607) 359-2291

Open: 8AM-5PM

*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*

BIG FLATS:

Wellnow Urgent Care

Urgent Care Clinic

830 County Road 64, Big Flats, NY 14903

(607) 846-2030

Open: 8AM-8PM

*Screening Required**Antibody Testing: Available*

AOMC – Big Flats

Retail Clinic

31 Arnot Road, Big Flats, NY 14845

(607) 795-5100

Open: 9AM-7PM

*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*

HORSEHEADS:

AOMC – Horseheads

Retail Clinic

100 John Roemmelt Drive, Suite 301, Horseheads, NY 14845

(607) 737-4100

Open now: 9AM-7PM

*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*

ELMIRA:

Arnot Ogden Medical Center

600 Roe Ave., Elmira, NY, 14905

(800) 952-2662

Open 24 hours

*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*

BATH:

AOMC-BATH

226 West Morris Street, Bath, NY 14810

(607) 776-8700

Open: 8AM-5PM

*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*

Phoenix Wellness and Rejuvenation Center

Drive-thru or Walk up

116 East Steuben Street, Bath, NY 14810

(607) 622-6132

Open now: 9AM-7PM

*Appointment Required* Screening Required*

AOMC IRA Davenport Memorial Hospital

7571 State Route 54, Bath, NY 14810

(607) 776-8500

Open 24 hours

*Appointment Required *Physician Order Required* Screening Required If you do not have a primary care provider*

HORNELL:

St. James Hospital

7309 Seneca Road North Suite 114, Hornell, NY 14843

(607) 324-0604

*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required* Restrictions Apply*

WATKINS GLEN:

AOMC – Watkins Glen

Retail Clinic

104 South Porter Street, Watkins Glen, NY 14891

(607) 535-7873

Open: 8AM-5PM

*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*

Schuyler County Health

Drive-thru

106 S Perry St # 4,, Watkins Glen, NY 14891

607-535-8140

Open: 10AM-3PM

*Appointment Required* Screening Required*

MONTOUR FALLS:

Schuyler Hospital

Drive-thru

220 Steuben St, Montour Falls, NY 14865

(607) 535-8602

Open: 12PM-4PM

*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*

WELLSBORO:

UPMC – Wellsboro

Hospital

32 Central Ave, Wellsboro, PA 16901

(570) 723-7764

Open: 12AM-12AM,7:30AM-5PM

*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now