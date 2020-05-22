Where can you get tested locally for COVID-19? 18 News has the answer

(WETM-TV)- Where can you go in our local area to get tested for COVID-19? 18 News has all the information you need.
If you can not find a location near you visit: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you
Here’s a complete list of COVID-19 test sites locally:
CORNING:
Guthrie Corning Centerway
130 Centerway, Corning, NY 14830
* Verified on website* Verified by phone* Verified by 3rd party*
AOMC – Corning
Retail Clinic
123 Conhocton Street, Suite 102, Corning, NY 14830
Open: 9AM-7PM
*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required*Screening Required*
Guthrie East Corning
3 Guthrie Drive, Corning, NY 14830
* Verified on website* Verified by phone* Verified by 3rd party*
Guthrie Corning Hospital Laboratory
1 Guthrie Drive, Corning, NY 14830
*Verified on website* Verified by phone* Verified by 3rd party*
ERWIN:
AOMC – Erwin
Retail Clinic
418 S. Hamilton Street, Suite 109, Erwin, NY 14870
Open: 9AM-7PM
*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*
ADDISON:
AOMC – Addison
Retail Clinic
15 Community Drive, Addison, NY 14801
Open: 8AM-5PM
*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*
BIG FLATS:
Wellnow Urgent Care
Urgent Care Clinic
830 County Road 64, Big Flats, NY 14903
Open: 8AM-8PM
*Screening Required**Antibody Testing: Available*
AOMC – Big Flats
Retail Clinic
31 Arnot Road, Big Flats, NY 14845
Open: 9AM-7PM
*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*
HORSEHEADS:
AOMC – Horseheads
Retail Clinic
100 John Roemmelt Drive, Suite 301, Horseheads, NY 14845
Open now: 9AM-7PM
*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*
ELMIRA:
Arnot Ogden Medical Center
600 Roe Ave., Elmira, NY, 14905
Open 24 hours
*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*
BATH:
AOMC-BATH
226 West Morris Street, Bath, NY 14810
Open: 8AM-5PM
*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*
Phoenix Wellness and Rejuvenation Center
Drive-thru or Walk up
116 East Steuben Street, Bath, NY 14810
Open now: 9AM-7PM
*Appointment Required* Screening Required*
AOMC IRA Davenport Memorial Hospital
7571 State Route 54, Bath, NY 14810
Open 24 hours
*Appointment Required *Physician Order Required* Screening Required If you do not have a primary care provider*
HORNELL:
St. James Hospital
7309 Seneca Road North Suite 114, Hornell, NY 14843
*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required* Restrictions Apply*
WATKINS GLEN:
AOMC – Watkins Glen
Retail Clinic
104 South Porter Street, Watkins Glen, NY 14891
Open: 8AM-5PM
*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*
Schuyler County Health
Drive-thru
106 S Perry St # 4,, Watkins Glen, NY 14891
Open: 10AM-3PM
*Appointment Required* Screening Required*
MONTOUR FALLS:
Schuyler Hospital
Drive-thru
220 Steuben St, Montour Falls, NY 14865
Open: 12PM-4PM
*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*
WELLSBORO:
UPMC – Wellsboro
Hospital
32 Central Ave, Wellsboro, PA 16901
Open: 12AM-12AM,7:30AM-5PM
*Appointment Required* Physician Order Required* Screening Required*