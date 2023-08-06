(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in Elmira, NY Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Elmira between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Grand Junction in 2015-2019: 10

– Migration from Grand Junction to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 10 to Grand Junction

#49. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 10

– Migration from Myrtle Beach to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 10 to Myrtle Beach

#48. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 11

– Migration from Baltimore to Elmira: 7 (#267 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 4 to Baltimore

#47. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 12

– Migration from San Luis Obispo to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 12 to San Luis Obispo

#46. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 13

– Migration from Lakeland to Elmira: 16 (#136 most common destination from Lakeland)

– Net migration: 3 to Elmira

#45. Ithaca, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 14

– Migration from Ithaca to Elmira: 86 (#18 most common destination from Ithaca)

– Net migration: 72 to Elmira

#44. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Lynchburg in 2015-2019: 14

– Migration from Lynchburg to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 14 to Lynchburg

#43. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area

– Migration to Bridgeport in 2015-2019: 15

– Migration from Bridgeport to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 15 to Bridgeport

#42. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Charlottesville in 2015-2019: 16

– Migration from Charlottesville to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 16 to Charlottesville

#41. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

– Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 16

– Migration from Providence to Elmira: 18 (#142 most common destination from Providence)

– Net migration: 2 to Elmira

#40. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 17

– Migration from San Diego to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 17 to San Diego

#39. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

– Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 17

– Migration from Worcester to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 17 to Worcester

#38. Stockton, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Stockton in 2015-2019: 18

– Migration from Stockton to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 18 to Stockton

#37. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 19

– Migration from Sacramento to Elmira: 19 (#190 most common destination from Sacramento)

– Net migration: 0 to Elmira

#36. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

– Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 20

– Migration from Norwich to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 20 to Norwich

#35. Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Scranton in 2015-2019: 22

– Migration from Scranton to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 22 to Scranton

#34. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 23

– Migration from Orlando to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 23 to Orlando

#33. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 26

– Migration from Cape Coral to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 26 to Cape Coral

#32. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 26

– Migration from San Jose to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 26 to San Jose

#31. Springfield, MA Metro Area

– Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 26

– Migration from Springfield to Elmira: 6 (#141 most common destination from Springfield)

– Net migration: 20 to Springfield

#30. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 26

– Migration from Washington to Elmira: 60 (#248 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 34 to Elmira

#29. Richmond, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 27

– Migration from Richmond to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 27 to Richmond

#28. Erie, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 30

– Migration from Erie to Elmira: 29 (#73 most common destination from Erie)

– Net migration: 1 to Erie

#27. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 31

– Migration from Pittsburgh to Elmira: 9 (#240 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

– Net migration: 22 to Pittsburgh

#26. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 35

– Migration from Atlanta to Elmira: 20 (#287 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 15 to Atlanta

#25. Warner Robins, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Warner Robins in 2015-2019: 36

– Migration from Warner Robins to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 36 to Warner Robins

#24. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 37

– Migration from Boston to Elmira: 23 (#221 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 14 to Boston

#23. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 38

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 38 to Fort Wayne

#22. Reading, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Reading in 2015-2019: 38

– Migration from Reading to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 38 to Reading

#21. Utica-Rome, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Utica in 2015-2019: 39

– Migration from Utica to Elmira: 84 (#18 most common destination from Utica)

– Net migration: 45 to Elmira

#20. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 42

– Migration from Jacksonville to Elmira: 4 (#260 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 38 to Jacksonville

#19. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 42

– Migration from Charlotte to Elmira: 10 (#250 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 32 to Charlotte

#18. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 45

– Migration from Riverside to Elmira: 44 (#191 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 1 to Riverside

#17. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Watertown in 2015-2019: 54

– Migration from Watertown to Elmira: 16 (#86 most common destination from Watertown)

– Net migration: 38 to Watertown

#16. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 57

– Migration from Tampa to Elmira: 19 (#266 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 38 to Tampa

#15. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 74

– Migration from Los Angeles to Elmira: 5 (#350 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 69 to Los Angeles

#14. Sebring-Avon Park, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Sebring in 2015-2019: 76

– Migration from Sebring to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 76 to Sebring

#13. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 77

– Migration from Albany to Elmira: 85 (#76 most common destination from Albany)

– Net migration: 8 to Elmira

#12. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 78

– Migration from Houston to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 78 to Houston

#11. Kingston, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Kingston in 2015-2019: 84

– Migration from Kingston to Elmira: 1 (#68 most common destination from Kingston)

– Net migration: 83 to Kingston

#10. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 87

– Migration from New York to Elmira: 308 (#156 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 221 to Elmira

#9. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 93

– Migration from Philadelphia to Elmira: 22 (#249 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 71 to Philadelphia

#8. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 93

– Migration from Buffalo to Elmira: 133 (#51 most common destination from Buffalo)

– Net migration: 40 to Elmira

#7. State College, PA Metro Area

– Migration to State College in 2015-2019: 101

– Migration from State College to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 101 to State College

#6. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 124

– Migration from Durham to Elmira: 0

– Net migration: 124 to Durham

#5. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 146

– Migration from Syracuse to Elmira: 106 (#43 most common destination from Syracuse)

– Net migration: 40 to Syracuse

#4. Glens Falls, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Glens Falls in 2015-2019: 206

– Migration from Glens Falls to Elmira: 1 (#56 most common destination from Glens Falls)

– Net migration: 205 to Glens Falls

#3. Binghamton, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Binghamton in 2015-2019: 263

– Migration from Binghamton to Elmira: 326 (#5 most common destination from Binghamton)

– Net migration: 63 to Elmira

#2. Rochester, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 304

– Migration from Rochester to Elmira: 110 (#55 most common destination from Rochester)

– Net migration: 194 to Rochester

#1. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 339

– Migration from Poughkeepsie to Elmira: 76 (#61 most common destination from Poughkeepsie)

– Net migration: 263 to Poughkeepsie