(NEXSTAR) – Need a last-minute ingredient or stocking stuffer for Christmas? If you’re looking for an open grocery store or pharmacy on Christmas Eve, you may have some luck. But your options will be much more limited on Christmas Day.

Most national grocery chains will be open on Christmas Eve (and many with limited hours), but only a handful will be open the following day.

Here’s a look at which grocery stores, convenience stories and pharmacies are staying open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Stores open on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

ALDI: All ALDI stores will close at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the company’s website.

All Walmart location in the Twin Tiers will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Wegmans: All Wegmans locations in the Southern Tier will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and their pharmacies will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Stores open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

CVS: Most CVS stores in the Twin Tiers will be closed on Christmas Day, but the Sayre location will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Owego location will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. All local CVS pharmacies will be closed on Christmas Day. Store and pharmacy hours vary from location to location on Christmas Eve. Visit CVS’s website to find hours for a specific location.

Often, gas stations and convenience stores remain open on Christmas Day. That includes many 7-Eleven and Speedway locations.