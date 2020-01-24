Whitmer to give Dems’ State of the Union response

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union early next month.

“Across the country, Democrats are staying focused on building a stronger, more sustainable country for future generations” Whitmer said in a statement. “As leaders, it’s our responsibility to ensure a safe, healthy future for our children and families, and that’s exactly what we’re working toward in Michigan. That means protecting our environment from the harmful effects of climate change, ensuring a great public education that gets our kids on a path to a good job that they can raise a family on, and keeping them healthy by expanding access to quality, affordable health care and protecting those with pre-existing conditions. This response is an exciting opportunity to show the American people that not only are Democrats getting things done for them, but also for future generations to come.”

The State of the Union is scheduled for Feb. 4. Whitmer delivers her State of the State address the week prior, on Jan. 29.

Whitmer’s selection was announced Friday by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

“Since day one, Governor Whitmer has rolled up her sleeves to get things done for the people of Michigan,” Pelosi said in a statement. “During her time in public service, she has led the charge to expand health care to hundreds of thousands of people, expand protections for hard-working middle-class families and ensure clean drinking water in our communities. Her decades of hard work on behalf of the people should serve as a model for our nation. She’s a forward-looking leader who is laser-focused on solving problems for everyday Michiganders and is uniquely qualified to deliver Democrats’ message of progress for all Americans.”

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, will deliver the Spanish language response for the Democrats.

Michigan is going to be a battleground state in the upcoming presidential election. Trump narrowly won the state in 2016. Whitmer was elected in 2018.