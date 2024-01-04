ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As of January 2, 2024, Chemung County has 149 vacant positions across 43 departments.

Twenty one of those vacancies directly impact the Chemung County Sheriff’s Department. Nineteen in jail and corrections, one in road patrol and one in the Emergency 911 Center.

“So, anytime you have a vacancy, it impacts in one manner or another. Road patrol, you have less people on the road, you know, serving the community. The corrections division, certainly you know when you’re down, it increases the overtime for our budget. But, more importantly it affects the other employees because they’re mandated to work overtime so they’re essentially stuck. Sometimes they’re working double shifts. Actually several times this happens to them and it has an effect on the individual itself and sometimes that can impact, boy do I even want to stay in this profession if I’m being stuck all the time and to work all these doubles because I have no time with my family or these other things,” said Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom.

The Chemung County Jail houses a maximum of 262 inmates. The daily average population sits at around 130 inmates.

While Sheriff Schrom disagrees with recent bail reform legislation, he says one positive is it keeps the jail population down during shortages like these.

“So, when the jail population is down, it allows us to close certain housing units. So, when we close those housing units, we can allocate that personnel. So, if our staffing, if the jail population was up close to maximum and we had to have every single post open, it would be much more difficult. We just wouldn’t have the personnel to adequately cover all that,” said Schrom.