ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — When it rains and snows in the winter, power outages and black ice are common problems to face.

Rain and snow can cause trees to fall because of melting ice underneath the ground, making the ground soft and tree roots not able to hold itself in place.

“In the winter, trees are susceptible to getting their roots waterlogged due to heavy storms and rain, and just because there might be an underlying layer of frozen soils underneath the tree,” said Michelle Podolec, Executive Director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County. “If we have heavy saturating rain, a tree can lose its grip on the soil and under heavy sustained winds, it can tip over, or suffer some damage from that storm.”

“In the winter especially if you have very heavy snow or a lot of water, you might find that a tree that normally wouldn’t be experiencing that kind of breakage or hazard could suddenly become hazardous because of where the water is going, or that it has a lot more water on its roots or weight on its branches, than it normally would. So you do see increased amount of damage to trees in winter snowstorms,” said Podolec.

An arborist or tree specialist can inspect your trees and advise you on what you need to do and let you know if your tree is in danger.