Wildfire warning issued by Steuben Office of Emergency Services

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County emergency officials warn residents warm temperatures with brisk winds and very-dry conditions combined may increase wildfire potential in the county.

Tim Marshall said the Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers and local volunteer firefighters have responded to an increasing number of brush fires during the past weekend. Many of these fires were caused by careless burning, he said.

Marshall urged hunters and hikers to use caution while in the woods and reminded residents open fires should not be left unattended.

“The major concern at this time is unprotected timber and brush lots as well as dry tall grassy areas.”

Tim Marshall, County Director of Emergency Services

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now