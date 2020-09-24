Wildfire warning issued by Steuben Office of Emergency Services

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County emergency officials warn residents warm temperatures with brisk winds and very-dry conditions combined may increase wildfire potential in the county.

Tim Marshall said the Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers and local volunteer firefighters have responded to an increasing number of brush fires during the past weekend. Many of these fires were caused by careless burning, he said.

Marshall urged hunters and hikers to use caution while in the woods and reminded residents open fires should not be left unattended.