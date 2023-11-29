ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Iszard’s department store in downtown Elmira used to be a favorite holiday shopping destination. Now for the first time since closing its doors in 1988, the public is being allowed to step back inside. 18 News also learned a new effort is underway to reopen the famous “Tea Room” in the basement.

The annual Holiday Home Tour organized by the Near Westside Neighborhood Association is this Sunday, December 3rd from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The 38th annual event lets people tour historic homes and buildings in Elmira. At Iszard’s, a main attraction will be a look at what’s left of the beloved Tea Room that served delicious brown bread.

“What are the plans for the former Tea Room” 18 News reporter Nick Dubina asked Jim Capriotti, the owner of the Iszard’s building.

“Well, I’d love to open it again, that would be cool.”

“So, it’s possible?” Dubina asked.

“Yea it’s possible.”

“Do you plan on keeping some of the original features of the Tea Room?”

“Whatever we can save, we’ll save whatever we can” Capriotti said.

“It was a very popular place to eat lunch, apparently they had amazing brown bread,” said Rachel Dworkin, the archivist at the Chemung County Historical Society. “People I’ve talked to have fond memories of going in for a day of shopping and then having a lunch there. So it was a destination not just in terms of shopping, but also a downtown place to eat as part of the whole shopping experience.

“They didn’t have cash registers originally. What they had were these pneumatic tubes. You would fill out what things were purchased, pop it into the pneumatic tube, send it up to the business office and they would make the change,” Dworkin said.

“The Christmas displays were apparently quite a thing that they would plan out months in advance. Not only did they have all the store windows with interesting displays, but they would also have smaller displays throughout. Then on the Children’s Department floor they would just go all out and turn it into a holiday winter wonderland,” Dworkin added.

“In 1957 they started a Christmas parade the day after Thanksgiving to sort of pick up on what Macy’s was doing. They would start somewhere in the city and end at Iszard’s. They would have a Santa on the last float of the parade and he would get down and then they would open the doors to the store and people would stream in and Santa would be upstairs in the Children’s Department, and there would be a train running through the department, it was just a lot.

Capriotti says the plan is for the Tea Room to share the basement with a flea-market style space for local vendors and businesses. On the ground floor, he says he will build a food court that connects to the outdoor area of Clemens Square. The rest of the ground floor remain occupied by a health insurance company. Capriotti says tenants in the upper floors moved out more than 10 years ago.

“The 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors of the building will be completely dismantled down to the exterior walls. It’s going to be rebuilt as apartment units sold as condominiums. There’s going to be 8 per floor,” Capriotti said.

As the Izard’s building marks its 100th anniversary, Capriotti says its time for change.

“Our effort is to keep the building in its original condition outside. But inside, repurpose the building into something that will give it 100 years of life again. We’re anticipating starting construction mid 2024 and completion by mid 2025. It may take longer, but we will get it done.

For more information about the Holiday Home Tour, visit the Facebook page of the Near Westside Neighborhood Association.