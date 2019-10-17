Wind-driven fire destroys 3 houses on NY’s Fire Island

Breaking News
BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. (AP) — New York authorities say a wind-driven fire has destroyed three houses in the Fire Island hamlet of Ocean Bay Park.

A spokeswoman for the Suffolk County Department of Emergency Management says the fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday. She says 14 local fire departments responded.

No injuries from the fire have been reported.

The fire was spread by high winds from a storm system that left thousands without power on Long Island and around the region. The National Weather Service says there were wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph early Thursday.

Fire Island is a narrow barrier island that hugs the southern coast of Long Island.

