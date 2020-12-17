Winter storm impacts the Northern Tier

SAYRE, PA (WETM-TV) – The winter storm is turning out to be an impact on residents in the Northern Tier.

Higher snowfall rates and a longer storm duration are projected to bring more inches in Pennsylvania.

Residents were seen at True Value Hardware Store in Sayre, Pennsylvania, to grab those last-minute items to ride out the storm, like snow blowers and sand to help weigh down vehicles to prevent getting stuck on the roads.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, they have issued a level three restriction to drivers of school buses and motorcycles, which aren’t permitted on certain roadways.

Speed limits have been restricted to 45 mph on roadways for all vehicles while the restrictions are in place.

The restrictions are in place to keep people safe on the road.

PennDot says the restrictions that are in place will be moved once road conditions become better.

When the snow begins to settle, the Northern Tier is expected to see roughly 16 inches of snow.