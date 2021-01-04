Winter weather conditions cause vehicle rollover on I-86

(WETM-TV)- Horrible road conditions have caused a vehicle rollover on I-86.

Chemung Volunteer Fire Company responded to a call for a sedan vehicle that rolled over on the eastbound lane of I-86.

According to the 18 News reporter on the scene, crews say weather conditions were the cause of the flip.

Upon arrival to the accident, the occupants did manage to get out of the car, luckily no one was injured.

The accident did not involve any other vehicles, lanes were reduced to the far right for traffic flow.