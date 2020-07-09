Wisner Market in Downtown Elmira endures the heat

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Despite the heatwave, the Twin Tiers has been experiencing, community members still are coming out to support our local vendors at the Wisner Market in downtown Elmira.

Vendors continue to demonstrate their commitment to the community as they endure the heat and serve community members throughout the summer.

Wisner Market has continued to stay open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as they follow strict guidlines to ensure safety to all those who attend.

Wisner Market is celebrating it’s 23rd year in downtown Elmira. The signature summer event, is held on Thursdays from 10am until 2pm in Wisner Park.

Over 30 vendors offer a variety of products for sale, including fresh produce, cut flowers, candles, art, and crafts according to the Wisner Market website.