ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The Wisner Market officially opened today and will go until September 29th.

This rain or shine event will take place every Thursday from 10 to 2. According to Elmira Downtown Development, Wisner Market has become a great place to meet friends, enjoy lunch in the park, and share in the wonderful community that is Elmira.

“It’s like the start of the summer. It’s always nice to get out here and see everybody again every year, we have some long standing vendors that have been with us a long time so it’s great to catch up with everybody and see how their winter went,” says Event and Marketing Manager, Desiree Lopenzo.

There are about 30 vendors, with some new food vendors coming next week. Vendors range from jewelry, flowers, crafts, soaps, food, and much more. If anyone is interested in being a vendor all you have to do is sign up on their website.

Lopenzo adds there will also be live music every Thursday as well.