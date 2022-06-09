ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The Wisner Market was back at Wisner Park this morning for the second week.

Local residents are encouraged to come have lunch in the park and visit different vendors ranging from food to arts, crafts, produce and more.

Turtle Leaf Cafe, Historic Popcorn Truck, Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant, Body Delights by Lizann, Craft Farm, Cornell Cooperative Extension are just some of the vendors you’ll find at the market.

Over the next couple weeks new vendors will be making an appearance as well.

Kate Matthews, a local resident, has been visiting the market for years and shares with 18 News why she keeps coming back, “…meeting people, talking to people, I got a book from one of the guys and trying new things. There’s a lot of local businesses that wouldn’t otherwise get the chance to shine.”

The Wisner Market is open every Thursday from 10 to 2 from now until September 29th.

For a full list of vendors and to see who is performing, you can visit their website by clicking here.