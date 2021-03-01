Wolf Administration Kicks off Problem Gambling Awareness Month by Highlighting Available Resources and Help

A woman plays a slot machine at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on July 2, 2020. The U.S. gambling industry was a big winner at the polls on Nov. 3, 2020, with three states authorizing sports betting and three others either authorizing or expanding casino gambling. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Today, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Program’s Secretary, Jen Smith, joined the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, and the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania kicking off National Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

This year’s theme is Awareness + Action and the goal is to increase public awareness of gambling problems, showcase resources available, and to encourage health care providers to screen clients for gambling problems.

“We come together today to promote awareness of problem gambling and highlight community resources for individuals in need,” said Sec. Smith.

“Legalized gambling, especially online, is expanding as Pennsylvanians are home due to COVID-19, so we urge individuals and their loved ones to recognize when a recreational hobby becomes a more serious problem. Understanding that treatment and resources are available can help in having conversations with loved ones in need,” said Smith.