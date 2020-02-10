Woman arrested, charged for crash that killed child, babysitter in Brighton

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested and charged for the fatal crash that killed one woman, one child and injured another child in November.

According to the Brighton Police Department, 20-year-old Ninoshka Vazquez-Ruiz of Rochester was charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide, and one count of assault in the third degree and several traffic tickets including speeding (going 63 m.p.h. in a 30 m.p.h. zone), failure to keep right and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

9-year-old Mila Ruangsuwana and 45-year-old Elmira Kamilevna Hall were killed and 2-year-old Evan Ruangsuwana suffered serious injuries on November 27. While they walking on Edgewood Avenue, Vazquez-Ruiz was heading south, left the roadway, hit a telephone pole and struck the babysitter and the children.

Vazquez-Ruiz was given an appearance ticket to appear in Brighton Town Court on Wednesday, February 12.

Shortly after the crash, hundreds of luminaries were set up throughout Brighton to show support for the family killed in a car accident.