TOWN OF ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

35-year-old Sabrina L. Cook from Erin has been charged in the 7th Degree with a class A Misdemeanor.

Cook was given the misdemeanor after a vehicle stop on South Route 223 in the Town of Erin.

Sheriff’s Office tells 18News Cook was released on an appearance ticket and will appear in Erin Town Court at a later date