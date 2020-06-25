Woman convicted for supplying gun in West Webster tragedy requests release from prison, cites COVID-19 concerns

News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The woman convicted of buying the guns used in the 2012 killings of two West Webster firefighters is asking a judge for her release from prison.

Dawn Nguyen was sentenced to eight years in prison for her role in the death of two firefighters: Lt. Michael Chiapperini, 43, and Tomasz Kaczowka, 19.

MORE | 7 years later, memories of West Webster Christmas Eve tragedy endure

Two other firefighters, Joseph Hofstetter and Ted Scardino, were injured, but survived. All of this was caused by one man: William Spengler.

And Nguyen sold the firearm to Spengler three years prior to the shooting, the gun that was used to kill Chiapperini and Kaczowka. Spengler had a prior criminal history; he served 17 years in prison for manslaughter, in connection to the 1980 death of his grandmother, who was fatally struck by a hammer.

MORE | Dawn Nguyen’s mother looking for presidential commutation of her daughter’s sentence

In a handwritten letter to the judge, Nguyen requests a release from her sentence, citing underlying medical conditions that maker her vulnerable to COVID-19. She goes on to list that the prison is not properly sanitized nor capable of proper social distancing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now