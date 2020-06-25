Woman convicted for supplying gun in West Webster tragedy requests release from prison, cites COVID-19 concerns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The woman convicted of buying the guns used in the 2012 killings of two West Webster firefighters is asking a judge for her release from prison.

Dawn Nguyen was sentenced to eight years in prison for her role in the death of two firefighters: Lt. Michael Chiapperini, 43, and Tomasz Kaczowka, 19.

Two other firefighters, Joseph Hofstetter and Ted Scardino, were injured, but survived. All of this was caused by one man: William Spengler.

And Nguyen sold the firearm to Spengler three years prior to the shooting, the gun that was used to kill Chiapperini and Kaczowka. Spengler had a prior criminal history; he served 17 years in prison for manslaughter, in connection to the 1980 death of his grandmother, who was fatally struck by a hammer.

In a handwritten letter to the judge, Nguyen requests a release from her sentence, citing underlying medical conditions that maker her vulnerable to COVID-19. She goes on to list that the prison is not properly sanitized nor capable of proper social distancing.