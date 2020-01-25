Woman dies after hair, clothing gets caught in raisin processing machine

DEL REY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died after her hair and clothing got stuck while clearing debris on Friday from a raisin processing machine, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened at the Del Rey Packing Company in Del Rey.

Officials say the woman died as a result of the trauma she suffered.

Several units are currently on the scene including Sanger Fire and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health will handle the investigation.