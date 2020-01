Police have a residential street cordoned off as detectives investigate the deaths of four people found Christmas Day inside a home in Rio Rancho, N.M., on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. All of the victims appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, police said in a statement posted on Facebook. Police did not identify the victims or say whether a suspect or suspects have been identified. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

A woman was shot and killed in a Northeast Philadelphia home on New Year's Eve, bringing the number of murders in the city to 356 for 2019 — the deadliest year in more than a decade.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Frontenac St. in the Summerdale section. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was also found shot in the home and is in critical condition at Einstein Hospital. It was not immediately clear who was the shooter.