HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The New York State Police in Horseheads are requesting assistance in identifying the individual pictured regarding the use of counterfeit $100 bills.

On January 5, 2020, the pictured subject made purchases at Party City, Panera Bread and Five Guys stores utilizing $100 bills.

It was later discovered the $100 bills were counterfeit.

The subject was possibly driving a gray Honda sedan with unknown registration.