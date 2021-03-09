Diven Elementary School teacher celebrates Women’s History Month

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – March is Women’s History Month.

This month celebrates the achievement of women and raises awareness about the countless efforts women have contributed to society, encouraging young women to do the same.

With International Women’s Day, yesterday, many people are continuing to bring awareness to the day and Women’s History Month.

Many teachers are bringing it to the classrooms, like Stephanie Roby, a second-grade teacher at Diven Elementary who did a lesson on Malala Yousafzai today.

“I asked the children, “why do we have these months?” It’s not about our specialness, it is about our history not being told,” said Roby.

Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani woman who was shot on the left side of her head by a masked gunman who boarded her school bus her way home, for campaigning for female education.

According to the United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, less than 40% of countries provide girls and boys with equal access to education.

Despite all international and national efforts, over half of children out of school are girls. 31 million girls are still out of school around the world.

“Besides just women, but also female children who are also able to make a difference because sometimes kids feel like they don’t have any voice. I wanted to bring some people to the table where they can see where younger people can and do have a voice,” said Roby.

One of Roby’s students created a photo showcasing ‘girl power.’

“My students will be able to look at images and really start saying, hey, there’s no women in there. They’re looking for that representation,” said Roby.