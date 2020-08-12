Woodlawn Cemetery adds new rule to grave decorating leaving loved ones outraged

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Laying a loved one to rest is already a difficult thing to do, but a new rule regarding grave decorating is leaving people outraged.

Through a viewer tip, 18News learned of Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira abruptly adding a new rule to the list of regulations regarding grave decorating and maintenance. Leaving loved ones outraged feeling disrespected and wanted answers.

They shouldn’t be messing with people’s stuff. That stuff was there its been there. They should have the family come and touch it and move it they shouldn’t be touching it. KATELYN REED, SISTER OF LOVED ONE IN WOODLAWN CEMETERY

As of July of this year, no lights of any kind are allowed on or near grave sites.

According to Woodlawn Cemetery superintendent, various complaints from gravesite owners have caused meetings with officials to restrict the usage of lights on graves.

There were some complaints that were put on the agenda in last month’ss meeting. They were you know presented to the commissioners, and it was put into law that you know a new rule because of the complaints that there would be no more solar lights battery operated lights of any kind. Lou Dennis, Woodlawn Cemetery Superintendent

The superintendent of Woodlawn also says that no fencing of any kind is allowed because it’s hard to know where your property ends and someone else’s property begins.