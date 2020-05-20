Workers correct misspelling during repaving project

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A four-letter word was misspelled and had to be re-painted during a nearly half million dollar repaving project in Wilkes-Barre.

Butch Frati, the city’s Director of Operations says the city was in the midst of a $450,000 repaving project on Main Street when workers painting turn lanes near Ross and Academy Streets originally painted the word “ONLY” as “O-L-N-Y”. Pictures taken at the time gained social media attention and workers who have been on the project have since fixed the misspelling.





Image Courtesy: Gene Koch

“I find it sad that we had comments. I personally had over 15. I’m sure there were many more on someone making the mistake on spelling but no comments on the condition of South Main Street completely reconstructed,” Frati told Eyewitness News.

Crews are repaving South Main Street from Academy Street to Public Square.