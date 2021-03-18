World Meteorological Organization retires tropical cyclone names and ends the use of Greek alphabet

FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2018 photo provided by NASA, Hurricane Florence churns over the Atlantic Ocean heading for the U.S. east coast as seen from the International Space Station. Astronaut Alexander Gerst, who shot the photo, tweeted: “Ever stared down the gaping eye of a category 4 hurricane? It’s chilling, even from space.” (Alexander Gerst/ESA/NASA via AP)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND (WETM) – The World Meteorological Organization’s Hurricane Committee has retired four Atlantic tropical cyclone names from the rotating list of names. Those names are Dorian (2019), Laura, Eta, and Iota (2020) because of the death and destruction they caused.

The Committee has also decided that the Greek alphabet will not be used in the future because it creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings, along with potential confusion.

The Hurricane Committee, which serves North America, Central America, and the Caribbean (WMO Regional Association IV), agreed to the changes in its naming convention at its virtual session from 15 to 17 March. The meeting reviewed the record-breaking 2020 Atlantic season and fine-tuned preparations for 2021, including the provision of forecasts and warnings, as well as impact assessments, for wind, storm surge, and flooding hazards.

The 2020 season got off to an early and rapid start with a record nine named storms from May through July. It ended late, with two major hurricanes in November for the first time on record and at a time when the season is normally winding down. The season was so active that WMO’s 21-name rotating list was exhausted and the Greek alphabet was used for only the second time (the first time was in 2005).

Instead of using the Greek alphabet, the WMO has provided a supplemental list of Atlantic tropical cyclone names. Here is the WMO full press release.