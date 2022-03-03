EA Sports to pull Russian teams from FIFA video games

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just days after FIFA and the UEFA announced that Russian soccer teams would not be able to compete in future competitions, video game developer EA Sports plans to do the same.

The Electronic Arts division dedicated to publishing sports games across multiple gaming platforms announced they would be pulling the Russian National Team and all Russian soccer clubs from its FIFA games on Twitter Wednesday.

The decision comes in support of the Ukrainian people and is calling for peace between Russia and Ukraine, according to the statement.

The company said the process of removing the Russian teams from the games has started.

“In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports has initiated processes to remove the Russian National Team and all Russian clubs from EA Sports FIFA products including: FIFA 2022, FIFA Mobile, and FIFA Online. We’re also actively evaluating related changes to other areas of our games,” EA Sports said in the tweet.

Ahead of the changes, EA Sports thanked players for their patience as changes to across all platforms and would keep the gaming community updated.