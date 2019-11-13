Endangered baby penguin makes debut at Prague Zoo

(NBC NEWS) – A Prague zoo this week showed off its latest furry arrival, a baby Humboldt penguin hatched nearly a month ago.

The little chick arrived on October 18 and belongs to an endangered species that is of South American origin.

The Prague zoo says it has its own way of identifying the penguins it is home to, checking the patterns that develop on penguins’ bellies as they mature.

Staff will not know the gender of the chick until the results of DNA swabs and veterinary tests come back, but for now the little chick appears to be in the best of health.

The rare and endangered penguin is the 29th such arrival of the species in the zoo’s hatching program.

After its check-up, the baby was safely returned to its parents at the penguin cave.