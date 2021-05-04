India coronavirus cases top 20 million

HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 1: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A patient is seen lying on a bed in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) on New Year’s Day at the United Memorial Medical Center on January 1, 2021 in Houston, Texas. According to reports, Texas has reached over 1,760,000 cases, including over 27,800 deaths. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

(WETM) – A top expert is warning that the next coming weeks will be horrible, as Covid-19 infections and deaths are increasing in India.

Today, the official count of coronavirus cases surpasses 20 million.

This number has doubled in the past three months, and deaths have passed 220,000.

True numbers are believed to be much higher.

Infections have increased in India since February.

More contagious variants have been discovered as government decisions allow massive crowds to gather for Hindu religious festivals and political rallies before state elections.