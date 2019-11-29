NYPD monitoring information on stabbing near London Bridge

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says it’s keeping a sharp eye on the still-developing information about a stabbing of multiple people in London.

The NYPD tweeted Friday that its Counterterrorism Bureau is “closely monitoring” the situation near London Bridge, but there are no specific or credible threats to the city at the moment.

London’s Metropolitan Police say that while the circumstances remain unclear, authorities are treating the incident as if it is terror-related.

The Metropolitan Police say officers were called to a stabbing near the famed bridge, and they shot a man.

Police believe a number of people have been injured.

In June 2017, attackers inspired by the Islamic State extremist group ran down people on London Bridge, killing two, before stabbing several people to death in nearby Borough Market.