Rep. Reed says his district is ready to assist Ukrainian refugees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Rep. Tom Reed says he is ready to help Ukrainians who are fleeing their country due to the Russian invasion.
Videos and photos show thousands of people fleeing major cities like Kyiv. There are reports of families crossing the border into Romania and other eastern European countries trying to seek refuge from the destruction.
On Wednesday, Rep. Tom Reed told 18 News he hopes the United States will welcome those in need if this war turns into a humanitarian crisis.
“We would welcome to America those that are seeking to flee that persecution and that threat to their safety,” Rep. Reed said. “If there’s any humanitarian crisis that develops as a result of this, we in the 23rd District are ready to assist in alleviating that type of harm and that type of situation from occurring.”
This statement echoes what Governor Kathy Hochul said Thursday.
Like millions across the globe, New Yorkers are watching the situation in Ukraine with fear and outrage. New York is proudly home to the largest Ukrainian population in the United States. We condemn the unjustified violence and we are grateful to President Biden for his leadership in this moment of global crisis.
Our prayers are with the Ukrainian people, including those in New York who are scared for their family and loved ones. Just as the Statue of Liberty stands tall in our harbor, New York stands ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees. We remain engaged with the Biden Administration and we will be prepared to accept and support those who seek shelter in our state.Gov. Kathy Hochul