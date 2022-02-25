Rep. Reed says his district is ready to assist Ukrainian refugees

Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Rep. Tom Reed says he is ready to help Ukrainians who are fleeing their country due to the Russian invasion.

Videos and photos show thousands of people fleeing major cities like Kyiv. There are reports of families crossing the border into Romania and other eastern European countries trying to seek refuge from the destruction.

On Wednesday, Rep. Tom Reed told 18 News he hopes the United States will welcome those in need if this war turns into a humanitarian crisis.

“We would welcome to America those that are seeking to flee that persecution and that threat to their safety,” Rep. Reed said. “If there’s any humanitarian crisis that develops as a result of this, we in the 23rd District are ready to assist in alleviating that type of harm and that type of situation from occurring.”

This statement echoes what Governor Kathy Hochul said Thursday.