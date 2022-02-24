Bipartisan support in Pa. for tough sanctions on Russia

World News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(WHTM) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has managed to bring Republicans and Democrats together in the United States. Pennsylvania’s senators, Democrat Bob Casey and Republican Pat Toomey are calling Putin a brutal dictator who must be stopped.

Both lawmakers also support the harsh sanctions on Russia and see them as a way to show the world that such behavior will not be tolerated.

“We have to be determined to exact a price because of what he’s doing. We stand united with the Ukrainian people,” Casey said.

“I think we have to show Putin that we’re not kidding around this is going to be devastating to your economy,” Toomey said.

Toomey says don’t dismiss economic sanctions. The United States has the power to cripple Russia financially because it controls the flow of dollars, which is the most accepted universal currency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now