Wreaths Across America: Everyone Plays a Part

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News was joined in studio this morning by Christine Towner, Project Coordinator for this year’s local Wreaths Across America.

Millions of Americans, a 3rd of which are children, come together to remember the fallen, honor those that serve their families, and teach the next generation about the value of freedom.

Locally Wreathes Across America Day will be held on December 14th, at the Bath National Cemetery at the Bath VA, where more than 4,800 wreaths were placed last year.

The inspiration for this year’s theme ” Everyone Plays a Part”, comes from a story of a boy shaking a hand of a U.S Service member in uniform to thank him for his service. The gentleman responded ” Thank you… everyone plays a part”.

This year’s National Wreaths Across America Dat will e held Saturday, December 4th at noon and information on how you can volunteer to lay wreaths or get involved can be found at www.facebook.com/WAA.BathNationalCemetery .

There’s also more information about sponsoring a wreath for a hero and more volunteering opportunities at www. wreathsacrossamericabathny.org