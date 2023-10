YATES COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella shared updates to 18 News on October 17 about the ongoing sex trafficking case.

The District Attorney discussed the extent of Micheleine Ridley and Andrew Daugherty’s crimes as well as the others charged and convicted in the sex trafficking ring. He also spoke to the victim’s former “hellish existence” and how she’s doing as of October 17.