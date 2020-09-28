Yom Kippur, a “Day of Atonement,” the holiest day of the Jewish calendar

(WETM) – Yom Kippur, known as Day of Atonement, is the holiest day of the year for the Jewish community.

Atonement begins at sundown September 27 and lasts until Monday, September 28, at nightfall.

Those in the Jewish community traditionally observe this holy day with 25 hours of fasting and intensive prayer, often spending most of the day in synagogue services.

This year services across the nations will look completely different, cutting down the number of people in attendance to many synagogues and wearing masks.

Those of the Jewish faith observe a period of self-reflection, prayer, and repentance.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said this day is one that can remind people to stand together and support one another.