Yom Kippur, a “Day of Atonement,” the holiest day of the Jewish calendar

(WETM) – Yom Kippur, known as Day of Atonement, is the holiest day of the year for the Jewish community.
Atonement begins at sundown September 27 and lasts until Monday, September 28, at nightfall.
Those in the Jewish community traditionally observe this holy day with 25 hours of fasting and intensive prayer, often spending most of the day in synagogue services.
This year services across the nations will look completely different, cutting down the number of people in attendance to many synagogues and wearing masks.
Those of the Jewish faith observe a period of self-reflection, prayer, and repentance.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said this day is one that can remind people to stand together and support one another.
While we faced a myriad of unprecedented challenges this past year, I hope that, on this solemn day, New Yorkers are reminded of how we showed that when we act as a community. When we support and care for one another, there is no obstacle we can’t overcome. Our determination to meet New York’s promise of an equal, safe and secure society for all is unfazed. Together, we can, and we will achieve it.Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York (D)