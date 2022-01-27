14th District Chemung County Legislator announces reelection campaign

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Another Chemung County Legislator has announced that he will run for reelection in 2022.

Michael Smith of Chemung County’s 14th District announced his reelection campaign on January 27, citing his decades-long career in public office. He served as the Director of the Chemung County Office of Fire and Emergency Management for 23 years, is a life member of the Southport Fire Department where he served as Chief for seven years and was on the Southport Town Board for 12 years. During his time as Director of Fire and Emergency Management, Smith helped implement Chemung County’s consolidated 911 reporting system.

In his announcement, Smith said he wants to find a solution to financial issues at the Chemung County Nursing Facility and to start a Business Incubator Project to help new business startups in the County.

Currently, he is the president of the Board of Directors at Woodbrook Adult Living

Residence and is on the board of the Chemung County Soil and Water Conservation District. He also serves on the Corrections and Law Enforcement, Buildings and Grounds, and Personnel Committees.