(WETM) – Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, congressional districts in New York State were drastically redrawn. In the Southern Tier, NY-23 lost several counties while adding parts of Western New York.

18 News asked its viewers who they plan to vote for in the NY-23 race on Nov. 8. The poll was unscientific and determined by the number of people who participated. Republican Nicholas Langworthy and Democrat Max Della Pia are both in the race for New York’s 23rd Congressional District.

449 people responded to the poll, which consisted of three questions:

Do you plan on voting in the upcoming election? Yes: 98.2%

No: 1.8% Do you plan to vote in the 23rd Congressional District election? Yes: 97.2%

No: 2.8% Who do you plan to vote for? Nick Langworthy: 61.0%

Max Della Pia: 39.0%

The new NY-23 district eliminates Tompkins, Tioga, Seneca, Yates, and Ontario Counties. The redrawn map includes Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and the majority of Erie County (surrounding the Buffalo area).

Former NY-23 Congressman Tom Reed resigned earlier this year, prompting a special election in August. Della Pia and Republican Joe Sempolinski went head to head, with Sempolinski winning to fill the rest of Reed’s term. The special election was based off the previous map that included the Finger Lakes counties.