(WETM) — New Yorkers in the Southern Tier and across the state went out on Tuesday to vote and fill positions in municipalities around New York.

Polls officially close at 9 a.m., with results coming in throughout the night. Here are the results of the elections across three counties in the Southern Tier. We will continue to update this story until all votes have been reported.

Chemung County

City of Elmira

Council Member – 5th District (5/6 districts reporting)

Democratic – David T. Strader (15)

Democratic – Jackie Wilson (86)

Democratic – G. Jeffrey Aaron (62)

Council Member – 6th District (5/5 districts reporting)

Republican – Nanette M. Moss (56)

Republican – Kevin R. Sullivan (27)

Town of Southport (12/12 districts reporting)

Town Justice

Republican – Nicole DeMuth (212)

Republican – Joseph W. Holly (220)

Council Member

Republican – David J. Sheen (228)

Republican – Daniel P. Hurley (258)

Republican – Richard L. Mathews (250)

Town of Big Flats (7/8 districts reporting)

Town Justice

Republican – Matthew R. Stevens (104)

Republican – Richard J. Brink (168)

Council Member

Republican – Robert D. Drake (159)

Republican – Amanda Lippincott (113)

Republican – Dean A. Wenzel (188)

Town of Baldwin (1/1 districts reporting)

Supervisor

Republican – Russell E. Purvis (2)

Republican – Adam Sherwood (3)

Town of Catlin

Town Justice

Republican – Robert Jeffery Carson (3)

Republican – Joshua R. Cutler (5)

Town of Chemung (2/2 districts reporting)

Council Member – Vote for two

James M. Birney (77)

Ryan E. Purvis (23)

Todd Loper (77)

Town of Veteran (3/3 districts reporting)

Town Justice

Republican – Lisa A. Hess (85)

Republican – Marie Roller (29)

Steuben County

Town of Bath

County Legislator – District 3

Dean Rawleigh

Nicholas Pelham

Town Supervisor

Joshua Buck

Ronald C. Smith

Town Councilmember

Michael D. Walden

David Wager

William Glosick

Dustin Buck

Town of Addison

Town Supervisor

Jeffrey BeGell

Jack Thompson

Town Councilmember

Jodeph D. Trappler

Davis Miller

Brandon Conklin

Superintendent of Highways

Jason M. Smith

Kenneth R. People, Jr.

Town of Campbell

Town Councilmember

Glenn A. Vogel

James F. Drumm

Norman Maynard

Town of Caton

Eric M. Hurd

Emily M. Gridley

Edward J. Rose

Timothy R. Scott

Town of Rathbone

Town Supervisor

Marjorie A. Smith

Russell W. Moreseman III

Town Clerk

Mary E. Jacobson

Barbara A. Hargrave

Town Councilmember

William J. Reagan

Eric Bump

Lanny R. Newell

Brian Wilson

Superintendent of Highways

Duane M. Miles

Dan Barney

Nathan E. McChesney

Town of Troupsburg

Town Supervisor

Tonya R. Tompkins

Kenneth A. LeCrone, Jr.

Town of Wayland

Town Supervisor

Carol E. Mykel

Gary Willyerd

Town Councilmember

Brian Logsdon

Jackie Wheaton

Robert Reigelsperger

Schuyler County

Town of Orange (100% reporting)

Town Supervisor

Republican – Heather A. Waters (142)

Republican – Norma J. Burris (42)

Council Member (Four Years)

Republican – Maryann J. Friebis (52)

Republican – Misty A. Simms (61)

Republican – Tara K. Garcia (65)

Council Mmember (Two Years)

Republican – Richard M. Hendrick (58)

Republican – Thomas F. Meighan (41)

Republican – Joanne A. Randall (81)

Town of Reading (100% reporting)