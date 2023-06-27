(WETM) — New Yorkers in the Southern Tier and across the state went out on Tuesday to vote and fill positions in municipalities around New York.
Polls officially close at 9 a.m., with results coming in throughout the night. Here are the results of the elections across three counties in the Southern Tier. We will continue to update this story until all votes have been reported.
Chemung County
City of Elmira
Council Member – 5th District (5/6 districts reporting)
- Democratic – David T. Strader (15)
- Democratic – Jackie Wilson (86)
- Democratic – G. Jeffrey Aaron (62)
Council Member – 6th District (5/5 districts reporting)
- Republican – Nanette M. Moss (56)
- Republican – Kevin R. Sullivan (27)
Town of Southport (12/12 districts reporting)
Town Justice
- Republican – Nicole DeMuth (212)
- Republican – Joseph W. Holly (220)
Council Member
- Republican – David J. Sheen (228)
- Republican – Daniel P. Hurley (258)
- Republican – Richard L. Mathews (250)
Town of Big Flats (7/8 districts reporting)
Town Justice
- Republican – Matthew R. Stevens (104)
- Republican – Richard J. Brink (168)
Council Member
- Republican – Robert D. Drake (159)
- Republican – Amanda Lippincott (113)
- Republican – Dean A. Wenzel (188)
Town of Baldwin (1/1 districts reporting)
Supervisor
- Republican – Russell E. Purvis (2)
- Republican – Adam Sherwood (3)
Town of Catlin
Town Justice
- Republican – Robert Jeffery Carson (3)
- Republican – Joshua R. Cutler (5)
Town of Chemung (2/2 districts reporting)
Council Member – Vote for two
- James M. Birney (77)
- Ryan E. Purvis (23)
- Todd Loper (77)
Town of Veteran (3/3 districts reporting)
Town Justice
- Republican – Lisa A. Hess (85)
- Republican – Marie Roller (29)
Steuben County
Town of Bath
County Legislator – District 3
- Dean Rawleigh
- Nicholas Pelham
Town Supervisor
- Joshua Buck
- Ronald C. Smith
Town Councilmember
- Michael D. Walden
- David Wager
- William Glosick
- Dustin Buck
Town of Addison
Town Supervisor
- Jeffrey BeGell
- Jack Thompson
Town Councilmember
- Jodeph D. Trappler
- Davis Miller
- Brandon Conklin
Superintendent of Highways
- Jason M. Smith
- Kenneth R. People, Jr.
Town of Campbell
Town Councilmember
- Glenn A. Vogel
- James F. Drumm
- Norman Maynard
Town of Caton
- Eric M. Hurd
- Emily M. Gridley
- Edward J. Rose
- Timothy R. Scott
Town of Rathbone
Town Supervisor
- Marjorie A. Smith
- Russell W. Moreseman III
Town Clerk
- Mary E. Jacobson
- Barbara A. Hargrave
Town Councilmember
- William J. Reagan
- Eric Bump
- Lanny R. Newell
- Brian Wilson
Superintendent of Highways
- Duane M. Miles
- Dan Barney
- Nathan E. McChesney
Town of Troupsburg
Town Supervisor
- Tonya R. Tompkins
- Kenneth A. LeCrone, Jr.
Town of Wayland
Town Supervisor
- Carol E. Mykel
- Gary Willyerd
Town Councilmember
- Brian Logsdon
- Jackie Wheaton
- Robert Reigelsperger
Schuyler County
Town of Orange (100% reporting)
Town Supervisor
- Republican – Heather A. Waters (142)
- Republican – Norma J. Burris (42)
Council Member (Four Years)
- Republican – Maryann J. Friebis (52)
- Republican – Misty A. Simms (61)
- Republican – Tara K. Garcia (65)
Council Mmember (Two Years)
- Republican – Richard M. Hendrick (58)
- Republican – Thomas F. Meighan (41)
- Republican – Joanne A. Randall (81)
Town of Reading (100% reporting)
- Republican – Cheryl L. Richtmyer (66)
- Republican – Jamie R. Rumsey (71)
- Republican – Karen M. Storm (Everett) (16)