(WETM) — New Yorkers in the Southern Tier and across the state went out on Tuesday to vote and fill positions in municipalities around New York.

Polls officially close at 9 a.m., with results coming in throughout the night. Here are the results of the elections across three counties in the Southern Tier. We will continue to update this story until all votes have been reported.

Chemung County

City of Elmira

Council Member – 5th District (5/6 districts reporting)

  • Democratic – David T. Strader (15)
  • Democratic – Jackie Wilson (86)
  • Democratic – G. Jeffrey Aaron (62)

Council Member – 6th District (5/5 districts reporting)

  • Republican – Nanette M. Moss (56)
  • Republican – Kevin R. Sullivan (27)

Town of Southport (12/12 districts reporting)

Town Justice

  • Republican – Nicole DeMuth (212)
  • Republican – Joseph W. Holly (220)

Council Member

  • Republican – David J. Sheen (228)
  • Republican – Daniel P. Hurley (258)
  • Republican – Richard L. Mathews (250)

Town of Big Flats (7/8 districts reporting)

Town Justice

  • Republican – Matthew R. Stevens (104)
  • Republican – Richard J. Brink (168)

Council Member

  • Republican – Robert D. Drake (159)
  • Republican – Amanda Lippincott (113)
  • Republican – Dean A. Wenzel (188)

Town of Baldwin (1/1 districts reporting)

Supervisor

  • Republican – Russell E. Purvis (2)
  • Republican – Adam Sherwood (3)

Town of Catlin

Town Justice

  • Republican – Robert Jeffery Carson (3)
  • Republican – Joshua R. Cutler (5)

Town of Chemung (2/2 districts reporting)

Council Member – Vote for two

  • James M. Birney (77)
  • Ryan E. Purvis (23)
  • Todd Loper (77)

Town of Veteran (3/3 districts reporting)

Town Justice

  • Republican – Lisa A. Hess (85)
  • Republican – Marie Roller (29)

Steuben County

Town of Bath

County Legislator – District 3

  • Dean Rawleigh
  • Nicholas Pelham

Town Supervisor

  • Joshua Buck
  • Ronald C. Smith

Town Councilmember

  • Michael D. Walden
  • David Wager
  • William Glosick
  • Dustin Buck

Town of Addison

Town Supervisor

  • Jeffrey BeGell
  • Jack Thompson

Town Councilmember

  • Jodeph D. Trappler
  • Davis Miller
  • Brandon Conklin

Superintendent of Highways

  • Jason M. Smith
  • Kenneth R. People, Jr.

Town of Campbell

Town Councilmember

  • Glenn A. Vogel
  • James F. Drumm
  • Norman Maynard

Town of Caton

  • Eric M. Hurd
  • Emily M. Gridley
  • Edward J. Rose
  • Timothy R. Scott

Town of Rathbone

Town Supervisor

  • Marjorie A. Smith
  • Russell W. Moreseman III

Town Clerk

  • Mary E. Jacobson
  • Barbara A. Hargrave

Town Councilmember

  • William J. Reagan
  • Eric Bump
  • Lanny R. Newell
  • Brian Wilson

Superintendent of Highways

  • Duane M. Miles
  • Dan Barney
  • Nathan E. McChesney

Town of Troupsburg

Town Supervisor

  • Tonya R. Tompkins
  • Kenneth A. LeCrone, Jr.

Town of Wayland

Town Supervisor

  • Carol E. Mykel
  • Gary Willyerd

Town Councilmember

  • Brian Logsdon
  • Jackie Wheaton
  • Robert Reigelsperger

Schuyler County

Town of Orange (100% reporting)

Town Supervisor

  • Republican – Heather A. Waters (142)
  • Republican – Norma J. Burris (42)

Council Member (Four Years)

  • Republican – Maryann J. Friebis (52)
  • Republican – Misty A. Simms (61)
  • Republican – Tara K. Garcia (65)

Council Mmember (Two Years)

  • Republican – Richard M. Hendrick (58)
  • Republican – Thomas F. Meighan (41)
  • Republican – Joanne A. Randall (81)

Town of Reading (100% reporting)

  • Republican – Cheryl L. Richtmyer (66)
  • Republican – Jamie R. Rumsey (71)
  • Republican – Karen M. Storm (Everett) (16)