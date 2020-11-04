A look back on election day 72 years ago “Dewey Defeats Truman”

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Heading into Election Day 72 years ago, the Chicago Tribune announced arguably the most famous media blunder “Dewey Defeats Truman”.

This became one of the most famous political pictures in American history.

President Harry S. Truman was running for re-election against New York Governor Thomas Dewey. Most believed republican challenger Dewey had the presidency clinched – even those at the Chicago Tribune.

Experts and polls predicted Dewey’s victory and the Tribune rushed to be first to report it. Well, they were wrong.

More recently, in 2000 T.V. media incorrectly declared Albert Arnold Gore Jr. as the next president, calling Florida in his favor. News networks quickly had to recant the report as it became obvious Florida’s numbers would be disputed. This went on for months until an actual winner was decided ultimately by the Supreme Court.

For this year’s election, to prevent a repeat in history, we may not have results right away because of the large number of absentee and mail-in voting.

So stick with 18 News as Your Local Election Headquarter for the results of the 2020 presidential election when it’s decided.

————————————————————–

For more local stories follow @18NewsElise on Twitter or Facebook. Or @EliseKimTV on instagram for local updates.