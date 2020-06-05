Absentee ballot information for Horseheads Central School District budget vote

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, mail-in ballots for the 2016 General Election are shown at the elections ballot center at the Salt Lake County Government Center, in Salt Lake City. As President Donald Trump rails against voting by mail, many members of his own political party are embracing it to keep their voters safe during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Absentee ballot applications are being processed in Horseheads after the Governor ordered for this year’s budget vote to be by absentee ballot only.

The Horseheads Central School District has delivered ballots to those who voted last year, and are processing absentee applications for those who were unable to vote last year, but would like to vote this year.

If you have a ballot, or if you do not and would like to vote, the district must receive completed ballots by 5pm Tuesday, June 9 in order to be counted.

If you do not have a ballot and would like to vote:

By law, you must complete a short application. Please come to the District Office at 143 Hibbard Road, Horseheads (off Daniel Zenker Drive) to complete the application. The office will be open until 5pm Friday, from noon to 5pm Saturday, and from 7:30am to 5pm Monday and Tuesday.

Masks and social distancing guidelines are being used in accordance with health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications for an absentee ballot can be accepted by the district up until 5pm on Monday, June 8, 2020. We can then give you your ballot immediately. You may complete it at that time, and your vote will be complete. You may also take your ballot with you and complete it at home; however, you must drop it off at the Hibbard Road District Office by 5pm Tuesday, June 9.

Please note that by law, the last day you can complete the absentee application is Monday, June 8 until 5pm. We are unable to give out absentee ballots on Tuesday, June 9.

If you have a ballot:

You may mail it using the postage-paid envelope provided with your ballot. Because the Post Office cannot guarantee delivery by a certain date, we ask that you please consider dropping it off at the District Office at 143 Hibbard Road. Our office will be open until 5pm today, from noon to 5pm Saturday, and from 7:30am to 5pm Monday and Tuesday.

All completed ballots must be in the district office by 5pm June 9. Please also be aware that the governor’s order does not allow for the ballot to be postmarked by June 9 to be counted. The ballot must be received by the District by 5pm on June 9 in order to be counted.

If you have questions, call (607) 739-5601, x4260 or email hcsdinfo@horseheadsdistrict.com.