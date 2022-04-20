ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican gubernatorial candidate, Andrew Giuliani, will host his first campaign rally in Endicott on April 24.

Andrew, along with his father and former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, will host his campaign rally at Endicott’s George W. Johnson Memorial Park at 2 p.m.

Giuliani said, “Endicott is an important part of New York’s history as a hub of business and industry. I have been to Endicott three times since announcing my candidacy and I’m looking forward to hosting our first Giuliani rally here on Sunday. Making New York Great Again will involve every New Yorker from all 62 counties, and with our plan to revitalize New York, I envision another chapter of success and innovation in the Southern Tier.”

Both Andrew and Rudy say they are looking forward to enjoying Spiedies and the park’s beautiful views while greeting supporters.