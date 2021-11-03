Bill Boland re-elected Corning City Mayor

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Bill Boland has been re-elected Mayor in the City of Corning for the third time.

According to the Steuben County Board of Elections, Boland received over 74 percent of the vote over Elizabeth Whitehouse.

This is the third time Boland has faced the Republican Whitehouse in a mayoral race.

Boland previously served as City Councilman to the City’s 4th Ward and was appointed as Deputy Mayor in 2014. His first term as Mayor began in 2017 after receiving nearly 65 percent of the vote and was re-elected in 2019 with nearly 70 percent of the vote.